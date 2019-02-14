Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Gagnon. View Sign

Yvonne Mary Delima Gagnon Yvonne Mary Delima Gagnon, 62, of Prince George, passed away peacefully with her loved ones close by on February 12, 2019. Born January 21, 1957 in Prince George. She is predeceased by her mother Ellen Gagnon, and her brothers James and Robert. She is survived by her dad Alphonse Gagnon, her sisters; Brenda, Bernadette, Merlyn, and Rose and her brothers; Darwin and Leslie, her children; Crystal, Alphonse, Mandy, Shanda, and Jordan, her grandchildren Lane, Ashley, Zaidin, and Brielle, and her great-grandson Liam, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a wake from Thursday February 14 at 1pm to Saturday February 16 at 10am at the family home. There will be a service at Assman's funeral home on Saturday February 16th at 1pm with a luncheon to follow at the Prince George Native Friendship Centre. Please join us in remembering our mom, grandma, great grandma, daughter, sister, auntie, niece, and friend.





1908 Queensway Street

Prince George , BC V2L1M2

(250) 564-4431 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019

