In great sadness, we announce the passing of our loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Yvonne Matilda Wilson. Yvonne was born in Saskatchewan on December 28th, 1935. She passed away at 83 in Prince George Hospice House surrounded by family on July 11. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Aubrey, and daughter, Brenda. Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Audrey (Ross); granddaughters, Lindsey (Curt), Jamie (Brad), and Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Emery, Perrin, Gradie, and Aubrey. She also leaves one sister, Gladys. The celebration of life will be held on July 31st at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church on 5th Avenue, Prince George.