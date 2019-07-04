Guest Book View Sign Service Information Prince George Funeral Service (2008) Ltd. 1014 Douglas St. Prince George , BC V2M 2M9 (250)-564-3880 Obituary

ROSS , Yvonne lost her battle with cancer Sunday June 30th at home surrounded by her loving family. Yvonne was born August 22, 1946 in Leask, Saskatchewan to George & Leona Lucier. Survived by her husband Tommy of 55 years, her sons Duane, Ken (Karen) and daughter Laurie (Zeke aka Philip) her grandchildren Kourtney Kragt, Justin, Josh & Jarron Fillion and her great grandchildren Henrik & Kaden Kragt. She also leaves behind her sister Rita Wettlaufer and many many Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Predeceased by her parents George & Leona Lucier, brother Albert Lucier and sisters Helen Bourasa, Emma Lucier, Noreen Ambridge and Blanche Hourie. Services will be held this Saturday July 6th at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 11am. Luncheon at Sacred Heart to follow after interment. The family wishes to express their gratitude and thanks to Yvonne's home care nurses Karen, Diane and Bonnie and her home care aids In lieu of flowers please donate to PG Minor Hockey or PG Youth Baseball. As she wanted kids to have the joy of playing hockey and baseball as her kids and grandkids did. Prince George Funeral Service in care of arrangements 250 564 - 3880.





