Zenon Burechailo (03/29/1935 - 12/20/2018)
BURECHAILO , Zenon (Zen), born March 29, 1935 in Wakaw SK, departed this life on December 20, 2018 at the age of 83. Survived by his loving wife Evelyn and children: Gudrun Pattison; Don (Debbie) Pattison; Elsie (Frank) Kendall, Gerald Pattison; Ken Pattison & Kristine Gronning, sister: Clara (Ken) Bachman, grandchildren: Vince, Tara, Dean, Jennifer, Clint, Ginger, Candice, Nicole, Damon, Dawson, Dana & Daphne. Predeceased by parents Mary and William (Bill) Burechailo, brothers Ron and Dave, Burechailo, son Roy Pattison and niece Michelle. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday March 30th, 2:00pm at the Evangelical Free Church of Prince George (5th and Foothills) Pastor Dan Carlaw officiating. Refreshments after the service.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
