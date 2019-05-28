Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ZORA (PERKOVIC) VUKOVIC. View Sign Obituary

ZORA VUKOVIC (PERKOVIC) May 9, 1939 May 24, 2019 Where flowers bloom, hope grows. Gdje cvijece cvjeta, nada raste. Mom died at the age of 80 at home with family by her side. Her youthful and loving spirit will be dearly missed by her husband Vlado, and her children Mira (Fraser), Nada (Lorne), Kathy (Peter), and Tommy (Gina), 10 grandchildren Michael, Kevon (Chelsey), Nathan, Megan, Madison, Meredith, Grace, Arianna, Kalina, and 3 great grandchildren Peyton, Alivia, and Emmet. Mom was born in Antulic Village, Križpolje, Croatia to parents Ivan and Julka Perkovic and was predeceased by her parents and her 7 siblings. She was a busy, hard-working young girl and had the nickname Lolé. In 1966, she immigrated to Prince George with her daughter Mira, to join her husband who had been working in Canada for 4 years and had earned enough to buy their first home on McBride Crescent. 3 more children were born (Nada, Kathy, Tommy) and Mom also fostered a child, Wayne, for several years. Her love of children was unlimited, and she watched over her kids with warmth, pride, and a loyal Croatian fierceness. Her care for children continued with several grandchildren whom she adored. When Mom was not caring for children, you would find her in her garden caring for her beautiful flowers. In her senior years, her favourite place to be was in her yard, enjoying the sunshine, the birds, and her greenhouse. She was a good friend and always welcomed company with a kind and generous heart. Prayer Service on Thursday, May 30, 2019, 6:30 p.m. and Funeral Mass Service on Friday, May 31, 2019, 1:00 p.m., both services at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Prince George. Interment in the Prince George Memorial Park Cemetery. Reception to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Eugene Room.





