{To Allah We Belong, and to Him is Our Return }
On Thursday, October 23, 2019, Brother A.Khalil Hamid was called home. Born, on Wednesday, March 15, 1961, at St Luke's Hospital, New York, as Antoine C. Threatt, to the late Joyce Threatt Brown. Khalil was affectionately known to most as "Andy" or "Twone."
Educated in the Chesterfield County school system. Antoine played football during his high school days and established a few life long bonds. Khalil worked in his later years at Carter Concrete Structures Inc., GA. He was proud to be a part of the crew that built the Suntrust Stadium, Home of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta GA, that opened in 2017.
He is proceeded in death by his mother, Joyce T. Brown; stepfather, Donald Jones Sr.; grandparents, Joseph E. and Gladys Hill Sr.; one uncle, Joseph E Hill II; one aunt, Rasheeda Jabbar; and one step sister, Peggy Calvin.
Leaving to cherish in his memory son, Terrell A. (Sheila) Threatt, Petersburg VA; grandsons, Trevonta Feaster and Elijah Threatt, both of Petersburg, VA; one sister, Kenya (Charles) Williams of Petersburg VA; uncles, Donald Garland, Bronx NY, Calvin (Ellen) Boone of Petersburg VA; step uncles, Ralph Jones, Boston MA, Anthony (Patricia) Thomas, Jacksonville FL; aunts, Bernadette Blake, NY, Bernadette Moss of Petersburg VA; step aunt, Ada Jefferson of Petersburg VA; step brothers, Bernard (Carolyn) Coleman, Brandon Jones, Ronald (Mercedes) Jones, Norman (Michelle) Jones, Donald Jones Jr; step sisters, Patricia Key and Sharon Jones, all of Petersburg and Chesterfield VA.
Khalil was loved by many special people from NY to GA just a few lifelong and special people to include, Joseph (Nikole) E. Hill III, NC. Kareem (Lori) Hill, NC. Bilal (Michelle) Hill, NJ, Anthony (Rose) Williams, NC; Susan Robert, VA; John "Butch" Lewis, VA; Sandra (Lloyd) Goode, VA, Guy Graves, VA, Reggie Davis, VA, Brenda Blash, Herschel "Dude" Blash, Christie "Tee" Burnett and Isis "Stuff" Burnett, all of GA, Terry Allen, GA, Earnest "Tireman" Rankins, GA, Valerie Robinson and Mareo "Man" Goodwyn, VA/GA. Marcus Sheppard, GA, Diane Minor, GA and the Williams/Ward Family VA/GA.
Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019