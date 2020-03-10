|
|
Rev. Abner Joseph Simon, "Brother Abe, Papa," 92, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruthie; and by his five siblings. He is survived by his daughters, Joy Simon Sneed and Linda Simon Cummins (Johnny) and his sons, Steven R. Simon (Kay) and John Mark Simon (Peggy); 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Stanley Simon (Gladys). Many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends have also shared in Brothers Abe's loving life. He was born on July 19, 1927, in Port Arthur, TX. Abe met and fell in love with his beloved Ruthie in Marshall, TX, where they were married on June 16, 1949. He was a Pastor for over 72 years and was a church planter in Texas and in Virginia and was Associate Pastor at Clover Hill Baptist Church for 32 years. Brother Abe graduated from East Texas Baptist College in 1956 and was finally awarded his High School Diploma from Orangefield High School in Orangefield,TX, in May 2017. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Courthouse Rd., N. Chesterfield, VA 23236, where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020. A procession to the chapel at Virginia Veterans Cemetery will begin at the church at 1:15 p.m. His interment service will begin at 2 p.m. at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Women's Missionary Fellowship and the Golden Age Fellowship at Clover Hill Baptist Church. Bliley's Funeral Home – Augusta Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020