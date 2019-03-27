Addie "Mae" Freeman Foster, 93, of 234 Seyler Drive Petersburg, Virginia, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center. She was born September 19, 1925, to the late Frank and Deaconess Hester Goode of Stony Creek, Virginia.

She joined St. John Baptist Church at an early age, where she remained until moving to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Later, she returned to Virginia and renewed her membership at St. John Baptist Church until her passing where she was affectionally known as the "Mother of the Church." She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James Freeman Jr. and Charles Foster; brothers, Frank Goode Jr., James Goode, and Levi Goode; sisters, Louise Boone and Shirley G. Pegram; grandson, Brian Cassel. She is survived by her five children, Calvin Freeman (Joan) Dinwiddie, VA, Regina Freeman Jones, Carolyn Freeman Cassel (Alfred), James Freeman (Karen), all of Petersburg, VA, and Brenda Freeman Clemmons (Andrew) of Crofton, MD; eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one surviving sister, Queen E. Ruffin of Fort Washington, MD; two sister-n-laws, Mary Goode of Petersburg, VA, and Audrey Whitehead of Emporia, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends, a devoted friend, Deaconess Minnie Embry.

She was an avid lover of flowers, vegetable gardens and hats, which she adorned with pride. She looked forward to Sunday mornings where she attended St. John faithfully. She enjoyed her monthly outings with the St. John's Birthday Club. Upon her return to Virginia, she looked forward to being with her baby sister, Shirley as her riding partner to their many social gatherings.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 12364 St. John Church Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882 where the Rev. Herbert Holly II will be officiating. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel and at the church, one hour before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019