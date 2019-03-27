The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
Stony Creek, VA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Prince George, VA
View Map
ADDIE MAE FOSTER FOSTER

ADDIE MAE FOSTER FOSTER Obituary
A celebration of life for Mother Addie Mae Goode Foster of Petersburg, Virginia, will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the St. John Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia, with the pastor, Rev. Herbert R. Holly, II, officiating. Interment will commence on Monday morning, April 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 27, 2019
