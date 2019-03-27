|
|
A celebration of life for Mother Addie Mae Goode Foster of Petersburg, Virginia, will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the St. John Baptist Church, Stony Creek, Virginia, with the pastor, Rev. Herbert R. Holly, II, officiating. Interment will commence on Monday morning, April 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 27, 2019