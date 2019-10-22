|
|
Mrs. Adlena L. Poole peacefully entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at her home in Prince George County, Virginia. Adlena was born to the late Mary Lou and Emmett Brooks on June 13, 1929.
She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Leroy Poole; her daughter Rolette L. (Knight) Thweatt; three brothers, Horace, Garfield and Richard Brooks; sister, Ella Brooks Brown; grandson, Roy L. Jones, Jr.; and great granddaughters, Maria and Edwina Tyler.
Adlena was known by many names…. Mommy, Ma, Mudder, Gran and some who lovingly called her "Addie." Whatever you called her, you loved her through her journey of perseverance as she taught the value of living a God filled life. Her passions were her church, family, traveling, dancing and her greatest joy, "having and going to yard sales."
Mrs. Poole was a dedicated Life Member (2003) of the NAACP, a worshiper at Third Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA, and a longtime member of Union Branch Baptist Church in Prince George, VA, where she continued her spiritual growth and served on the Senior Usher Board. In each of these tabernacles, she shared her talent of prayer, worshipping the Lord, and singing His praise!
She leaves to cherish her memories: her loving children, daughter, Brenda Knight Jones of Petersburg, VA; son, Robert V. Knight (Edwina) of Prince George, VA, and daughter, Stephanie Knight Jones (Bruce) of Richmond Hill, GA; grandchildren, Karesha Jones Williams, Stacey Tyler (Robin), Elliott N. Thweatt III (Sabrina), Shay Knight-Mabry (Lamont), William Palmer II (Trish), Isaac W.K. Thweatt, Alicia Palmer, Pamela Jones and Michelle Jones; sisters, Laura Jackson (the late Harold) of Colonial Heights, VA, and Gertrude Perry (the late William) of Prince George, VA; sister-in-law, Mildred Brooks; twenty-three great grandchildren; and a host of great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends among them the late Harriet L. Jones of Petersburg, VA.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Union Branch Baptist Church, 3356 Union Branch Road, South Prince George, VA, the Rev. Dr. Archie German, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive receive friends at 2908 Tavern Road, Prince George County, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019