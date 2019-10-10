|
Mrs. Adline D. Jones, 70, of 2308 Grant Street, Hopewell, VA, departed this life Friday morning, October 4, 2019. She was a native of Prince George County, VA, the daughter of the late Robert Harris and Cora Teen Hunt.
She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church in Disputanta, VA, and served 25 years, mostly on a supervisory level at Fort Lee, VA.
She preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rosa Harris Walker; brother, Philip Harris and great niece, Ebonee Claiborne.
Surviving are: a devoted daughter, Donetta Fields of Hopewell, VA; a devoted son, Cornelius Jones of Hopewell, VA; three grandchildren, Christopher Hunt, Lutora Hunt and Sharniece Pate of Hopewell, VA; six great-grandchildren; a lifelong partner, Bobby Gordon of Hopewell, VA; two sisters, Carolyn Blanding (Hampton) and Ms. Joan Smith, both of Hopewell, VA; three brothers, Glenn Harris (Minnie) of Hopewell, VA, Matthew Harris of Prince George, VA, and Algin Taylor of Petersburg, VA; one devoted niece, Ms. Rita Jones; one devoted friend, Ms. Fredon Pelham of Hopewell, VA; numerous cousins in the Harris and Hunt family; a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019