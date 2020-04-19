|
Mrs. Adrian Morse Anderson answered God's call to join him in heaven on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Petersburg health Care Center after a period of declining health. Born February 17, 1958, Adrian was the daughter of the late Charles Thompson, Sr. and Ruth Morse Thompson.
Affectionately known as "Minnie", she was a native of Petersburg living primarily in the Delectable Heights area during her early years. She graduated from Petersburg High School and briefly attended Virginia State University. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.
Preceding Adrian in death are her parents; two aunts, Hazel Durel and Dorothy Sterling; and two uncles, Robert Harris and Gilbert Thompson.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Michael Anderson to whom she had been married forty years as of the day of her death; her loving daughter, Courtney Anderson (Brian); siblings, Charles Thompson, Jr., Vanessa Washington, Nadine McKeever, Antonio Thompson, and very devoted Kim Morris; three grandchildren, Brianna Fields, Brian Hayes, Jr., and Cortaz Hayes; aunts, Elva Hollins, Marian Wooten, Rebecca Bethea, Barbara Morse, very devoted Mildred Owens, Lillian Whitten, Rosalyn Morse, Melody Ritchey, Cheryl Johnson, Mona Forbes, Claramon Mattox, Yvonne Thompson, Shirley Yancey, Venus Moore, ,and Sylvia Hambrick; uncles, Michael Morse, James Jones, and Marty Jones; brothers-in-law, Ray Anderson and Kevin Anderson; sister-in-law, Diana Anderson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and neighbors.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the Intensive Care Unit at Chippenham Medical Center for their skilled and professional care of our loved one. Also, the gratitude of the family is extended to the staff at the Petersburg Health Care Center.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
