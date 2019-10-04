|
|
Agnes Cecilia Johnson, age 63, of Hopewell, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. .She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Gore Thomas, and her father, Lloyd Thomas, Jr. Cecilia was a 1973 high honors graduate of Mullens High School, Mullens, WV. She attended St. Mary's School of Nursing and Marshall University, Huntington, WV, and graduated from Morris Harvey College, Charleston, WV, in 1977. She will be remembered for her musical talent, her generosity, her nursing career, her love of God, and her Catholic faith. She was a lifelong Girl Scout, not only as a member, but also as a troop leader in both West Virginia and Virginia. While operating her business, Nurses 2, the infant mortality rate in Richmond and Petersburg dropped significantly among low income families with teenage pregnancy. Cecilia was also involved in the music ministry at St. James Catholic Church for many years as pianist and soprano.
She is survived by her daughters who were her proudest achievements, Mariel Falk (MAJ Craig Falk), Elizabeth Johnson, Rebecca Johnson, and Kathleen Werkeiser (Mike); grandchildren, Pierce Johnson, Bryant Johnson, Brendan Falk, Ronan Johnson Falk, Lillian Werkeiser, Rachel Harrison, Grace Harrison, and Brianna Peacock; a sister, Therese Parker (Ronnie); and her special health care nurse, Lucia Lee.
All services will take place Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, beginning with a time of viewing at 9:30 a.m. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. The interment will be at Appomattox Cemetery followed by a reception and visitation in the Parrish Hall of St. James Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Girl Scout Troop 585, 341 Vinton Street, Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 4, 2019