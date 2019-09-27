|
On Monday, September 23, 2019, the passing of our loved one, Ms. Agnes V. Cunningham saddened our hearts. Ms. Agnes Cunningham was affectionately known as "Ranny-Ran" by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and the many children she cared for during her baby-sitting days.
She was the daughter of the late Deacon Sidney and Ruth Smith and was one of fourteen children. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerome Smith and Archie Smith; four sisters, Delores Donalson, Gloria Fenwick, Marie Brooks and Ruth Greene; one granddaughter, Rachelle Westbrook; and her loving companion, John Nick.
Agnes was a native of Petersburg, VA, and was raised in the Blandford Community. She became a member of Bethany Baptist Church where she sang with the D'Arcy Watson Chorus. Through her love for music, she also sang with the Spirit of Youth Singers and in other venues around the area. She was a former employee of Johnson's Cleaners in Petersburg, VA, for a number of years before becoming well known as the community baby-sitter and caregiver for family and friends.
Ms. Cunningham is survived by her four children, Reginald Smith (Kimberly), Regina Evans (Ronnie), and Pamela Mountcastle (Michael) all of Prince George, VA, and Timothy Jenkins (Norma) of Hopewell, VA; three sisters, Charlotte Smith, Barbara Davis and Yvonne Harris all of Petersburg, VA; four brothers, James "Buttercup" Smith and Ronald Smith of Petersburg, VA, William Smith of Hopewell, VA and Sidney Smith Jr. (Phyllis) of Crewe, VA; 13 grandchildren, Ronnie Evans (Pareta), Tekeisha Frazier (Alex), Monique Smith, Tyesha Shaw, Reginald Smith (Twankeisha), Shana James (Gregory), Tara Jenkins (Tierra), Ciera Smith, Kanesha Drayton (Darryl), Rashad Smith, Devin Jenkins, Tanay Jackson, and Alexis Mountcastle; 12 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will truly miss her.
Service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church, 613 E. Wythe Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Eli Melvin Jr., Pastor, officiating and Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Colonial Heights Health Care Center and Liberty Dialysis Center for the special care given to our loved one during her transition from her earthly home to her heavenly home.
The family will assemble at 12:00 noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 7216 Jessica Lane, Prince George, VA, and may be contacted by calling (804) 732-9143.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019