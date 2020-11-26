I have lived a good life, I tried my best to give my family, friends and others a smile and some laughter. Don't mourn too hard for me, just continue to live your lives and know that I'm alright. I love ya'll! I have finished my race; I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which THE LORD, THE RIGHTEOUS JUDGE, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Al Antonio Branch, "Big Moe" of 606 South Adams St., in Petersburg, Va., was born on July 26, 1962. He attended Dinwiddie Elementary Schools and Petersburg High School. He worked in construction and was a forklift operator for over 30 years with the Masonomics Co.
Al Antonio Branch was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Albert Branch; devoted and loving mother, Ms. Queen Skelton; his daughter, Shannon Williams; mother-in-love, Helen Williams; and his nephew, Tyrail Hughes.
Al Antonio Branch leaves to cherish his memories one devoted and loving son, Jason Williams; a very devoted and loving best friend for over 30 years, Janice Williams; four brothers, David Branch (Sarah) of Petersburg, Va., Patrick Branch and George Skelton Jr. of Newport News, Va., and Percy Skelton (Pam) of Petersburg, Va.; two loving and devoted sisters, Constantine Foreman of Newport News, Va., and Robin Skelton (Felix) of Petersburg, Va.; six grandsons whom he loved and admired; three nephews – Orantho Foreman (Kimberley), Dejuan and Deshawn; nieces - very devoted and loving, Katrina Morgan (Cleveland) of Newport News, Va., Dimesha, Keisha, Ebony, Arjia, Shanel, Tyrone, Jessica, Qiana, and Sheryl; great nephews and nieces, Jazmine, Onesha, Tamar, Jamila, Cleveland Jr., and Prince; other cousins and relatives, too many to name. Because he was well loved and admired, he had so many friends, coworkers, and acquaintances, one of which was L. Clark of Petersburg.
Public viewing for Mr. Al A. Branch will be on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5:00P.M. – 9:00pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Drive in celebration of life service for Mr. Al A. Branch will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00P.M. at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park 7324 Church Rd. Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Pastor, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ 233 Halifax St. Petersburg ,Va., Officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence of his sister, Robin Skelton, 819 Roman St. Petersburg, Virginia on the day of service at 11:45A.M.
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director. (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
