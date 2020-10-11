1/1
ALAN D. ROSENBAUM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Demaux Rosenbaum, 61 of Roanoke, VA departed this life September 19, 2020 under the care of Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Wythe County, VA on August 9, 1959, he was a son of the late Sidney Dale and Agnes Jonas Rosenbaum.
Alan served in his life as an electrical engineer. He was a very loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved spending his time outdoors whether it be hunting, fishing, or just riding around and taking pictures. He loved to joke and pick on everyone he met. He had wonderful friends and family who will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving son, Joshua Andrew Rosenbaum.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lisa Spence, and Stephanie Kesling; a son, Alan Dale Rosenbaum; grandchildren, Shane, Alyssa, Kayla, Heather, Brianna, Kallee, Eli and one step-great grandchild; sisters, Kimley Frye and husband Danny; and Lori Haffly and her husband, Doug; a niece, Carley Frye; nephews, Jason Brown and Cody Brown; and a special friend, Stephanie Darienzo Waugh and her husband Chris who were very close and always there when he needed them.
There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel in Pembroke, VA on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The family will have a celebration of life in Alan's honor at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Rosenbaum family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St.
Pembroke, VA 24136
540-626-7221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved