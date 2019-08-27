|
In the late hours of Friday, August 23, 2019, God made a special call to our beloved Alvin Alexander "Speedy" Talbert. Speedy gained his wings at VCU/MCV Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Speedy was born November 19, 1944, in Richmond, VA, to the late Mary Ophelia Claiborn Brown and the late James Talbert, Sr. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Talbert, Jr.; and sister, Gloria Talbert Moore.
Speedy was educated in Richmond Public Schools. He decided early in his life that he was really good at driving, and gained employment as a Cement Mixer Truck Driver at Lone Star Construction Company. He accepted the Lord as his Savior at First Baptist Church of Washington Park, Richmond, VA. In the early years, his faith in God and love for family and church was strong. Speedy was an avid New England Patriots and NASCAR fan.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: a loving son, Dwayne Allen of Richmond; three daughters, Kim Taylor, Janelle Hubbard, and Barbara Meekins of Richmond; devoted friend, Carol Ann Allen of Richmond; three adoring sisters, Evelyn Storrs (Norman) of Petersburg, Cynthia Ali-Bey (Bakee) of Richmond and Mary Delores Talbert of Richmond; three remarkable brothers, Joseph Claiborn, William Talbert, Sr. (Mildred), and Michael Talbert, Sr. all of Richmond; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
As it was in the Beginning, is now and ever shall be, world without end… Amen.
Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, eulogist. The interment will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019