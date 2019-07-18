|
|
God saw that he was growing weary and in his infinite wisdom He decided to call our beloved husband, father, brother, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle, cousin and friend home from labor to reward.
On Friday, July 12, 2019, Mr. Albert J. Morgan III entered into eternal rest and peace at VCU/MCV Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia. Albert was the only son born to the late Albert Morgan Jr. and Emily Boisseau Morgan. He was preceded in death by his loving son, Bruce Eric Brown.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Ann Elizabeth Brown Morgan; children, George Anthony Brown of Philadelphia, PA, Angela Parhan (Terry) of Disputanta, VA, Albert Brown (Andrea) of Chester, VA, Trisha L. Brown of Petersburg, VA; seven grandchildren who he adored, Desiree Wheaton (Arthur), Kris Brown, Dr. Brittany Patterson (Anthony), Michael Branch, Terry Parham, Jr. (Kennah), Demetri Brown and Candice Brown; five great grandchildren, Aaliyah Wheaton, Ayannah Wheaton, Alicia Wheaton, Peighton Patterson, Skylar Patterson and Tyree Brown.
Also left to honor his memory are his sisters, Lorraine M. Lipscomb of Harrisburg, PA, and Ruth M. Hairston of Petersburg, VA; devoted extended family; brother and sister, Deacon Samuel R. Rhue and Deaconess Florence L. Rhue; best friends, Paul Jordan, DeWitt Flournoy and Alfredo Mason; extended daughter, Vanessa Deneen and son, Bruce L. Brown (Michelle); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends and many other children that called him "Dad."
Albert accepted the Lord as a child, serving as an Acolyte in the St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Petersburg. He later began his formal education in Petersburg Public Schools, graduating from Peabody High School in 1961. After graduation he entered the United States Army, serving at Fort Jackson, SC, and trained as a Medic at Fort Sam Houston, TX. He also served with the 2nd and 40th Armored Division in Korea. After leaving the military, Albert studied at John Tyler Community College and earned an Associate Degree in Business from Richard Bland College of William and Mary.
Mr. Morgan worked as a foreman for some of the largest construction companies in America. Upon retirement, he worked as a health care screener for Military Personnel at Logistics Health Inc.
Albert lit up a room with his jokes, his smile, and was always attentive to the people that were in his presence. A lover of life he loved fishing, boating, building and any outdoor activities that made his life interesting and meaningful. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 18 to July 19, 2019