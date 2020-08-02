1/
ALBERT K. GLASS
Glass, Albert Knabb (Tinker) 75, of DeWitt passed away at John Randolph Hospital due to complications following a stroke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sonny and Mary Ruth Glass.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan G. Nye (Marcus) of DeWitt; sons, David (Katherine) of Ashland and W. Hunter Glass (Nikki) of Sandston; grandchildren, Jack, Ben and Cullen Nye, Ella, Abbey and Will Glass; and step-grandson, Wesley. He is also survived by two brothers, John A. Glass (Janet) of Dinwiddie and Stephen B. Glass (Chris) of Richmond; and one uncle, J. Hunter Glass of DeWitt. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews, as well as many devoted friends.

Al was born in Madison, West Virginia, but lived most of his life in DeWitt, VA. He graduated from Sunnyside High School and Frederick College. He served briefly as a History teacher with Nottoway County Public Schools, then served with the VA Department of Agriculture before starting his lifetime work with VA Farm Bureau and after 30 years retired as the Director of Commodities and Marketing. He was a member and Ruling Elder of Bott Memorial Presbyterian Church in Dewitt. Because two of his children and his father graduated from Virginia Tech, Al was an avid supporter of all things Virginia Tech.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, VA. To uphold safety guidelines all guest are asked to wear a face mask and respect social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bott Memorial Presbyterian Church, 17113 McKenney Ave, DeWitt, VA 23840. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
AUG
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Blandford Cemetery
