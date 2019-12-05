|
|
The Honorable Reverend Doctor Albert Lee Toney, Sr. departed this world on the evening of November 25, 2019, at the age of 86. He was born on December 21, 1932, to the late Lem Price and the late Sallie Toney Price and raised in Caswell County, Pelham, NC.
He attended Caswell County Public Schools, received a G.E.D. in Seoul, Korea, A.A. in Criminal Justice from John Tyler Community College, Chester, VA, A.A. and B.A. from St. Leo College, Fort Lee Division, Masters degree at Virginia Union - Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology, Richmond, VA, and a Doctoral degree in Religion from Liberty College, Lynchburg, VA.
Albert retired after serving twenty years in the United States Army and a second retirement after serving twenty years at the Federal Correctional Institution, Prince George, VA.
Baptized at an early age at Gwynn's Chapel, Pelham, NC, Albert was active in Chapel programs in the USA, Korea and Germany, also a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Albert has served in the following capacities, President and Treasurer, Ft. Belvoir PTA, President, Protestant Men of the Chapel, Superintendent of Sunday School at Ft. Belvoir, Big Brothers of Korea, Sunday School Teacher, 3rd Vice President and Trustee of Bethany Baptist Association, 2nd Vice President of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Petersburg & Vicinity and a member of the Acacia Lodge #15 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons before his demit to Mt. Nebo Lodge #43 Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons, Petersburg, VA.
Rev. Toney was an Associate Pastor and son of Shiloh Baptist Church, Chesterfield, VA, and Gwynn's Chapel Baptist Church, Pelham, NC. He was the former pastor of unnamed Baptist gatherings at Deilinghofen, Germany, Lee's Chapel Independent Methodist Church, Chesterfield, VA, Big Bethel Baptist Church, McKenney, VA and Unity Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA.
Albert leaves to cherish his memory a wife, Barbara Williamson Toney of 63 years. Their marriage produced three sons, the late Albert, Jr. married to the late Amanda Hicks Toney who have three children, Malissa (Todd Vaughan Sr.), Albert, III and James (Jessica); Michael, Sr. married to former Brenda Mack who have four children, Darius, Maderric (Stephanie), Michael, Jr. and Marlese; and Sheldon married to former Mimi Lister with two children, Jeremy (Paris) and Dominique.
Through these unions, there are sixteen great-grandchildren. Amongst those who will remember his love, one brother, Wayne Price (Shirley), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other special friends. Rev. Toney shared special relationships with everyone that knew him and he often "adopted" children everywhere he traveled to include adopted son, Elder Doug Weaver (Tameka) and family. For the past almost forty years there were four special adopted daughters who have been there to aid, assist and love the Toney Family endlessly; Saundra Mason (Sam), Patricia Kizzie (Boris), Paulette Scott (Carol) and Cheryl Jones (James- deceased). These four women made it a priority to make sure that Al, Barbara and the Toney boys were taken care of no matter what the occasion was. If you saw Rev. Toney, these ladies weren't too far behind and were always introduced and recognized as His Daughters!
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 6pm-8pm at Shiloh Baptist Church, 6711 Hickory Rd., Chesterfield, VA 23803. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11am at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 South Crater Rd., Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr. officiating and Rev. Dr. Linwood A. James, Sr. offering the eulogy. Professional services entrusted to Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019