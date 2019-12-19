|
Albert W. Pendergrass "Bud", 78, of Prince George, VA, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born and raised in Bristol, VA, he was the son of the late James Albert Pendergrass and Anna Ruth Gobble. He was a loving father and grandfather and a member of Faith Baptist Church, in Colonial Heights, where he devoted time serving in the music ministry and volunteering each week. He retired from Honeywell, Chester, VA, after 33 years of service. He was also a member of the American Legion post 146. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, but more than anything, he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Pendergrass was preceded in death by his wife of 17 years, Elaine Blevins Pendergrass.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Stephens and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Joshua Stephens and Jordan Stephens; daughter, Tara McCabe and significant other, John Thompson; grandchildren, Andrea McCabe, John "Trey" Mullenix III, Odessa McCabe and Jacob McCabe; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn McCabe; son, Travis Pendergrass and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Elaina Pendergrass and Amelia Pendergrass; sisters, Stella Clifton, Elsie Smith, Dorothy "Dot" Arnold, and Shirley Cross; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, VA, where a funeral service will be held, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 with the Rev. Eugene Ballance, pastor of Faith Baptist Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1226 W. Roslyn Rd. Colonial Height, VA 23834 or the American Legion Post 146. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019