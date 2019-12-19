Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
ALBERT COLES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church
25 W. Wythe Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
More Obituaries for ALBERT COLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERT WARREN COLES


1927 - 2019
ALBERT WARREN COLES Obituary
Mr. Albert Warren Coles was presented by God to the Earth on January 3, 1927, in Troy, New York. He was the eighth of nine children born to late Andrew Dorsey Coles, Jr. and Erdin Harder Coles. Albert was a graduate of Troy High School. He served his country in the U. S. Navy with his cousin, William A. Fitch, Sr. in World War II. Albert re-enlisted and served in the Korean War as well.

Following his military service, Mr. Coles attended business school, worked for the Veterans Health Affairs in Buffalo, New York, and received advanced training as a psychiatric nurse. Albert reached his stride with a lifelong career at the U. S. Postal Service.

It was at his cousins Royal and Gladora Davis Harder's 25th Anniversary where he found the love of his life, Mildred Bass Davis Clarke and settled in Petersburg, VA. They were married a year later in 1971. Albert soon joined Oak Street AME Zion Church in Petersburg. He served as trustee and faithful member of the exulted Varick Brotherhood. Albert was active in Club 36 civic club and president of the local American Postal Workers Union (APWU). He enjoyed great music; especially jazz, reading history and liberation philosophy of Frantz Fanon and other renowned authors.

Albert is survived by his sons, James W. Coles, from a prior union with the late Anna Mae Gordon and Alan R. Clarke; Mildred's son from a prior union with the late Howard Nathaniel Clarke. This union also brought together two musicians James on drums/guitar and Alan on saxophone. His extended family Ms. Phoebe Brown, Ms. Frances Hill and his godson, Scott "Scottie" Brown III all helped to provide love and support during his final years. In addition to his beloved nieces Dr. Charlotte Hutton and Wanda Helms (George), there are a host of other cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws.

Albert was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, as he joined his parents; siblings, Gwendolyn, Charlotte, John, Peter, Joseph, Andrew III, Elva, and little brother, James.

He has now been reunited with his wife to spend eternity in a marriage for the ages. They have probably already embarked upon another trip to some great destination in paradise.

Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 25 W. Wythe Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. John Conwell, Pastor, officiating and Rev. Dr. Rebecca Branch-Griffin, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
