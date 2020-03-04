|
Alberta Delois Collier, 84, of Hopewell, VA, went peacefully to be with the Lord, Friday, February 28, 2020, at Wonder City Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Hopewell, VA. Alberta was born June 11, 1935, in Gilmer, Texas, to the late Clemmie and Jewell Hollins.
Alberta was a graduate of Jarvis Christian College, Hawkins, Texas, where she was a star basketball player most known for her "Hook Shot." After college, she relocated to Indianapolis, Indiana, where she met and married Robert Collier, Jr. They raised three daughters, Linda (Jackson) Mack, Katherine (Collier) Brown, and LaVera (Collier) Stepney. Years later, Alberta and Robert divorced and she and the girls moved to Dallas, Texas, where she became employed by the Department of Justice as an Accounting Analyst. In 1994, Alberta retired and moved to Kitzingen, Germany, with her daughter, Katherine and grandson, Vincent Jr. Katherine was reassigned to Fort Lee, VA, and Alberta decided to come to Virginia also.
Alberta was always active in the church where she worshiped and attended faithfully until her health started to decline. She has served as an Usher, Sunday School Teacher, Worship Leader, Deaconess, Missionary and Prayer Warrior. She was most known for reciting, "The Creation" by James Whitcomb Riley. Alberta was a pillar of support to her family and friends and was always willing and available to offer a listening ear, words of encouragement or simply prayer.
Along with her parents, Alberta was preceded in death by three sisters, Eula Waters, Odella Hollins and Irene Edwards.
Alberta leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Linda Mack, Katherine Brown and LaVera Stepney; five grandchildren, Endia, China, Vincent Jr. (Victoria), Brittany and Joshua; four great grandchildren, Chirrise, Zenobia, Javion and Malachi; three brothers, Clemmie Hollins, Jr., Nathaniel Holllins and Daniel Hollins (Anne); two sisters, Gertha Arterberry (Robert) and Cinderella Harris; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends
Alberta was truly example of a virtuous woman. She lived a long life that touched the lives of many others. She will surely be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 12 Noon at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA. Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow at Mt. Minnis Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will assemble at the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on the day of service.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020