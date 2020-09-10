Our hearts were saddened by the passing our beloved, Ms. Alesha N. Berry, affectionately known as, "Ms. Snuggles", at her home 412 Davisville Street, Hopewell, VA, on September 3, 2020.
Alesha was born on September 27, 1982 to Herman Lee Wiggins and Annie Mae Berry. She was a very caring and loving person to all that had a pleasure of knowing her. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Alesha loved fishing like her father.
Alesha went back to school and obtained her GED to further her career in nursing and became a devoted caregiver. She was a member of the Fountain of Life Church, Hopewell, VA.
She was preceded in death by her three guardian angels, her father, Herman Lee Wiggins, Jr., her grandmother, Della Williams and her grandfather, Herman Wiggins, Sr.; grandfather, Edward Berry, Sr.; aunt, Virginia Berry; uncle, Edward Berry, Jr.; a niece, Lasa Mequa;; and Carlos Givens.
Alesha leaves to cherish her memories: mother, Annie Mae Berry; five loving sisters, LaTonya Berry (Maurice), Andrea Berry (Eddie), Lawanda Thorne, Angela Wiggins, and Isoke Griffin all of Hopewell, VA; loving brothers, Lorenzo Flowers (Janice) and Deon Thomas; grandmother, Josephine Berry; uncles, Eddie Berry (Karnetra), Billy Mason (Christine), Tyrone Berry, and David Rollins (Jane) all of Hopewell, VA; loving aunts, Carrie Williams (James), Denise Mason (Tyrone), Ann Killingbeck (Borris); several nieces and nephews the youngest, Kazal Taylor, Sa'Aunah, and Emaura Cooper all of Hopewell, VA; god-mother, Alberta Hayes, and Alicia Gibson (Shawn), god-sisters, Belinda Snead (Herb), Lawanda Wilson, Dominique Andrews, Bre'Shawna Gibson, and Shaniya Gibson; god-brothers, Geroge Thomas Damori Barker, Lamont Parson, Treveon Savannah, Armein Thomas, and Montez Lee; god-children, Diamond Waller, Martinez Green, Tori Garcia, Jakiya Parson, Jaccari, Parson and Angelo Gan; grandson, Makhi Green; close friends, LeTonya Hill, Recie Small, Desiree Yates, Vanessa Thomas, and Vera Gilchrist; a host cousins, other family and friends.
Alesha will be sadly missed.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Ronald Jamison, eulogist. The interment to follow in Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.