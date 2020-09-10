1/1
ALESHA N. BERRY
1982 - 2020
Our hearts were saddened by the passing our beloved, Ms. Alesha N. Berry, affectionately known as, "Ms. Snuggles", at her home 412 Davisville Street, Hopewell, VA, on September 3, 2020.

Alesha was born on September 27, 1982 to Herman Lee Wiggins and Annie Mae Berry. She was a very caring and loving person to all that had a pleasure of knowing her. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Alesha loved fishing like her father.

Alesha went back to school and obtained her GED to further her career in nursing and became a devoted caregiver. She was a member of the Fountain of Life Church, Hopewell, VA.

She was preceded in death by her three guardian angels, her father, Herman Lee Wiggins, Jr., her grandmother, Della Williams and her grandfather, Herman Wiggins, Sr.; grandfather, Edward Berry, Sr.; aunt, Virginia Berry; uncle, Edward Berry, Jr.; a niece, Lasa Mequa;; and Carlos Givens.

Alesha leaves to cherish her memories: mother, Annie Mae Berry; five loving sisters, LaTonya Berry (Maurice), Andrea Berry (Eddie), Lawanda Thorne, Angela Wiggins, and Isoke Griffin all of Hopewell, VA; loving brothers, Lorenzo Flowers (Janice) and Deon Thomas; grandmother, Josephine Berry; uncles, Eddie Berry (Karnetra), Billy Mason (Christine), Tyrone Berry, and David Rollins (Jane) all of Hopewell, VA; loving aunts, Carrie Williams (James), Denise Mason (Tyrone), Ann Killingbeck (Borris); several nieces and nephews the youngest, Kazal Taylor, Sa'Aunah, and Emaura Cooper all of Hopewell, VA; god-mother, Alberta Hayes, and Alicia Gibson (Shawn), god-sisters, Belinda Snead (Herb), Lawanda Wilson, Dominique Andrews, Bre'Shawna Gibson, and Shaniya Gibson; god-brothers, Geroge Thomas Damori Barker, Lamont Parson, Treveon Savannah, Armein Thomas, and Montez Lee; god-children, Diamond Waller, Martinez Green, Tori Garcia, Jakiya Parson, Jaccari, Parson and Angelo Gan; grandson, Makhi Green; close friends, LeTonya Hill, Recie Small, Desiree Yates, Vanessa Thomas, and Vera Gilchrist; a host cousins, other family and friends.

Alesha will be sadly missed.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Ronald Jamison, eulogist. The interment to follow in Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
Pam Morse
Family
September 9, 2020
Annie Mae, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Praying for the entire family, asking God to provide the strength needed at such a sad time.
Bertha (Cookie) Bland
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
Sending my prayers and condolences to all of the family I will be keeping y’all in my prayers
Le&#8217;Sha Moore Barnes
Friend
September 8, 2020
To Annie Mae I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of your daughter. May God give you the strength you may need during this difficult time
Jackie Cookie Tyler
Friend
September 8, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Berry family. May God give you strength to weather this storm.
lee giles
Friend
September 7, 2020
My prayers go out to the family. Alesha worked with my mother for several months. I got to know her loving spirit and will miss her . God bless her family.
Catherine Brown
Friend
September 7, 2020
Fiona Pelham
Family
September 7, 2020
Rip fam
Darren Coleman
September 6, 2020
WOW SIS CAN'T BELIEVE YOU GONE REST EASY BABY GIRL I LOVE YOU
Natosha Carter
Family
September 6, 2020
Iam soo very sorry for your lost. She was a light when you saw Aleisha and very sweet. I will miss her not being there. Most High Bless you family. Baby sis Ms. Janeen love and miss you too. Be Blessed.
Janeen Holmes
Friend
September 6, 2020
When you was little you was a beautiful little lady i did know you as a grown lady but i know you had to be amazing i guess you can be with your little cousin Tyrail give him a kiss and rest in peace
Pamela Skelton
September 5, 2020
To the Berry family, May God be with you in your time of sorry! My Prayers are with you! Love You, Lolo!
Fredonia Pelham
Friend
September 5, 2020
Hey leasha I just ask of you to continue to watch over your mom and sister and keep them wrapped in your arms. May you rest in heaven.
Leasia Brooks
Friend
September 5, 2020
You were a great co worker an even better friend and sister in law. Thank you for your love and caring spirit. Thank you for loving my brother.
Constance G
Family
September 4, 2020
To the Berry family, my prayers are with you and we all will miss Alesha. She had the sweetness heart and would do anything for you. Just know that she is with the Lord now and she will be watching over us. God bless you all!
Patricia Wiggins
Family
