ALEX ABERNATHY CLAY


1986 - 2020
Alex Abernathy Clay, 33, of Stony Creek, VA passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. Alex was born on April 21, 1986, in Petersburg, VA, and was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Aubrey S. Clay; and his maternal grandparents, Joan and John Clyde Abernathy. Alex was a 2004 graduate of Dinwiddie High School, and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from ECPI in Network Security. Alex was employed by AeroCare where he served as a Cloud System Administrator. He had a passion for music and was proud to be employed with Wampler Pedals. He grew up attending Concord United Methodist Church in Sussex County. At a very young age, Alex was diagnosed with a very rare blood disorder, and battled kidney failure for many years. He was on home hemodialysis for 25 years and was the recipient of three kidney transplants. Alex was an advocate for the and served on patient panels for the purpose of training medical students and resident physicians. His resilience was second to none and he always had a positive attitude that was infectious to others. The family would like to express their immense gratitude and love to his nurse, Ann Compton, and the physicians and staff at MCV Hospitals for their years of unwavering support and care shown towards Alex. He is survived by his loving wife, Jessica L. Clay; two sons, Tyler Abernathy Clay and Grayson Alexander Clay; his parents, Debbie and Sam Clay; paternal grandmother, Ann B. Clay; a brother, John A. Clay and wife, Kristin; mother-in-law, Joanne Loose; a brother-in-law, Herman Loose; one sister-in-law, Kasey Loose; a nephew, Ryan Clay; one niece, Emma Clay; and numerous other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A private family graveside will be held at Concord United Methodist Church. The family is being served by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1724 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, VA 23228 in memory of Alex Clay. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
