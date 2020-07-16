Mr. Alexander Jefferson, Jr., transitioned peacefully on June 13, 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital Derry Northern Ireland after a brief illness. "Junie/Ajay" as he was affectionately known to many was born on August 22, 1959 in Portsmouth, VA.
Alexander was raised in Petersburg, VA. He received Christ at a young age at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 515 Virginia Avenue, under the leadership of Rev. E. E. Hicks where he was a member.
Alexander attended Petersburg Public Schools and graduated from Petersburg High School, Class of 1979. Before moving to Drumrallagh Strabane Tyrone North Ireland with his wife Ann, Alexander was employed for many years at the "Family Fish House" (located in the former Walnut Mall, Petersburg, VA).
Alexander was very athletic. He enjoyed running track and marathons, listening to music, drawing and Martial Arts. If you ever met "Junie/Ajay", you met a friend for life. On October 17, 1997, in Manassas, VA, Alexander and Ann united and they soon moved to Northern Ireland, where Alexander made his home.
Alexander was employed for many years at Holy Cross College where he developed many lasting friendships, and everyone loved Ajay. He was a positive influence on everyone, the staff members, but especially the students. Alexander has left a legacy of love and memories for his family to carry on.
He was preceded in death by his father, SSGT Alexander Jefferson, Sr.; mother, Elizabeth Butcher Jefferson; stepmother, Alice Phillips Johnson Jefferson; grandparents, John and Aretha Brown; sisters, Sharon Jefferson Malone, Beverly Jefferson Kirkland and Catherine Johnson; brothers-in-law, Benny Kirkland, Sr., James I. Prosise, Rev. Dr. Paul Alexander Johnson, Charlie Malone, Jr. and William Branch; and great nephew, Laron Watkins.
Alexander was a devoted and hardworking husband and father. He leaves to cherish his memories with a devoted and supportive wife: Ann Jefferson of Strabane Northern Ireland; children, Sheryell Jefferson of Greenbelt, MD, Yanitza Bennett of New York, NY, Rashawn McGinder-Jefferson, Alexander Jefferson and Cheyenne Jefferson all of Strabane Northern Ireland; two grandsons, Byran Ralph and Jayden Hope; two sisters, Darlene Branch and Shelia Jefferson of Petersburg, VA; brother, Michael Leroy Jefferson, Sr. (Margo) of Quantico, VA; one brother-in-law, Wayne Simpkins of Petersburg, VA; a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Alexander also leaves devoted friends Sharon Woolridge, Lou Blackwell, Percy Ruffin, Tommy Smith, Pamela Owens, Bobbie Clary, Curtis Monroe, Earl Lewis, Dy'Quan Hooper and Tony Stewart.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the Attnagelvin Staff at Altnagelvin Hospital Derry Northern Ireland all of those who participated in the memorial service for M. Alexander Jefferson, Jr. and the J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Alexander was an integral part of the family circle and he will be truly missed.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Valerie Johnson Clanton, eulogist and Pastor Curtis Clanton, officiant.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.