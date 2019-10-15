|
Alexander Parham, affectionately known as "Papa", of 9241 Marion Ave Jarratt, Virginia; departed this life peacefully in his home at the age of 81, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born to the late Catherine Mason Epps and Jasper Parham on July 23, 1938. He was also preceded in death by his son, Wallace Parham and sister, Magnolia "Maggie" Parham.
Alexander was a native of Sussex County where he was an advent servant to his community. He accepted Christ at an early age and became a devoted member of the Galilee Baptist Church; serving as a bass guitarist and Trustee, until his health began to decline. He was a member of the Community Male Chorus, the Stony Creek Combined Chorus, and played his guitar for various choirs and groups for many years along with his buddy, the late Nick Massenburg. He was employed by Philip Morris, Inc. where he later retired.
Alexander, with such meek and humble heart, will be remembered by his loved ones, friends, and community, for the many acts of kindness displayed throughout his years, his warm and contagious smile, generosity and kind spirit which did not go unnoticed; he will be missed tremendously.
Left to cherish his memories are a loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Mary Eva Parham; his children: Paulette Washington of Williamsburg, Va., Alex Parham (Delores) of Hopewell, Va., Sheila Parham and Miranda Parham of Jarratt, Va., and Leviticus Parham (Veronica) of Disputanta, Va.; his grandchildren: Arstra, Alex Jr., Kierstin, Antione (Rosalyn), Shanel, Dominique (Carlton Jr.), Devon, Yolanda, Shalanda, Gabrielle, and Rishad; thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister: Joannie Massenburg, one uncle: Norman Mason (Juliette); daughter-in-law: Monica Parham; two nieces and two nephews; a host of cousins, amongst those devoted: cousin James "Bubba" Mason, of Jarratt, Va.; his "adopted daughter" Paula Stewart of Richmond, Va.; and countless friends.
Celebration of Life will be 12:00 Noon, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Galilee Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA, Rev. Ronnie Franklin, Pastor, Rev. Linwood James, Eulogizing. Interment will follow at the Mason Family Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019