J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
ALFONZA STREAT
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
ALFONZA DARNELL STREAT

ALFONZA DARNELL STREAT Obituary
Mr. Alfonza Darnell Streat transitioned to his heavenly home on September 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving mother and two sisters at St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ.

He was born in Virginia. He graduated from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield and attended college in Arizona, where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in medical, nursing and behavioral sciences. He was employed as a teacher assistant working with students with special needs. He resided in Arizona for the past 20 years and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Savannah Streat, Sr. and Irene Tucker; fathers, Clarence Streat and Richard Cheatham, Jr.; uncles, Savannah Streat, Jr., Gerald Streat, Reginald Streat, and Melvin Tucker; and aunt, Carolyn Tucker.

We pause today with sad hearts and tear dimmed eyes for the place made vacant in our lives by Alfonza leaving us. His memory will long linger in the heart of his loved ones.

Alfonza is survived by his grandmother, Caldonia Streat of Dinwiddie, VA; a loving mother, Blossie Cheatham of Chesterfield, VA; two sisters, Suzette Seawright (Robert) of Prince George, VA, and Debbie Gordon of Augusta, GA; seven aunts, Bernice Dean (Robert), Diana Tucker, Marienne Tucker, Gloria Holloway, and Darlene Clanton, all of Petersburg, VA, Irene Thomas of Philadelphia, PA, and Diane Lawson of Richmond, VA; four uncles, Rev. Bernard Tucker and Cornelius Tucker, both of Petersburg, VA, Kenny Streat of Chesterfield, VA, and Eric Tucker (MialeShondra) of Denver, CO; nieces, Brandi Gordon of Augusta, GA, Debani Gordon of Lansing, MI, and Kayla Seawright of Prince George, VA; brother-in-law, Clinton Gordon of Augusta, GA; devoted Phoenix, Arizona family, Minister Jabowa Whitehead, Juan Morales, William "Snugga" Cutler, Channell Shane V, Mother Brenda, Sandra Johnson-Gayle and Brett Stevenson; a host of much loved cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment be private.

The family will assemble 1:30 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
