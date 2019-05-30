Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
ALFRED SMITH
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
418 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
ALFRED SMITH JR.

Mr. Alfred Smith Jr. known as "Slim/Junie," of 1125 E. Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Thursday, May 24, 2019, suddenly at his residence.

Alfred was a caring and loving man who gave a lending hand to anyone in need. He was also known for throwing big cookouts and parties. His favorite card game was bid whist and he was an avid Oakland Raiders fan. Alfred loved all types of sports but we knew he loved the Raiders and his family and friends, and we loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Daisy E. Davis and stepfather, Fred Davis; father Alfred Smith Sr. and son, Anthony Tucker. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Rosa McCoy and Charles and Hattie Smith; aunts, Corrine Walker, Margaret English, Dorothy Harris and Ruth Mae Thomas; uncles, Charles Smith, Harvey Smith and William Smith; and devoted cousins, Bobbie A. Hill and William "Tootie" McCoy.

Left to cherish his memories: a daughter, LeQuita Lee; grandchildren, Tasiya Weaver, Josiah Sharp and Nadiya Dennis; sisters, Diane Smith, Debra Butler and Ann Lewis (Bruce); brothers, Michael Wayne Davis, Anthony Davis (Michelle), Maurice Davis (Karen) and Fred Davis Jr.; aunts, Helen Thompson of Augusta, GA and Gloria Smith of Petersburg, VA; uncles, Bert Smith and Clarence Smith; nieces, Stacey Butler (Kevin), Jamila Collins, Shaunie Negron (Tim) and Jade Goya; nephews, Deon Hill, Deonte Smith, Preston Smith, John Carter, Deron Davis, Ryan and Justin Davis; goddaughter, Yvette Rose; devoted friends, Janice Mason, Johnny Harper, Teddy Taylor, Joseph Byrd, Herbert Coleman, Tony Stewart and the Delectable Heights family.

Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs Sr., Pastor and Elder Charles Williams, eulogist. The interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will also receive friends a 1125 E. Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The family may be contacted by calling the following 804-729-1802, 804-943-7810 or 804-919-6993.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 30 to May 31, 2019
