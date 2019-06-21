|
Alfred W. O'Daire Sr., 91, of Lancaster, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born in New York on January 21, 1928, he was the son of the late William A. and Ada Greenway O'Daire. He was preceded in death by his wives, Elsie M. O'Daire and Gloria Courtney O'Daire; a granddaughter, Kristine O'Daire and a sister, Pat Haigh.
Mr. O'Daire was a member of Corrottoman Baptist Church in Lancaster for 15 years where he served as a Deacon. He was a retired Technical Instructor from C&P Telephone company after 40 years, later known as AT&T, and a reserve police officer for the City of Petersburg in the 80's. Mr. O'Daire retired from the United States Navy as Chief Aviation Ordnanceman after 27 years of service having served during World War II, the Korean War and the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He is survived by his children, L. Susan O'Daire Meriweather, Alfred W. O'Daire Jr. and wife, Beverly and William F. O'Daire and wife, Barbara; seven grandchildren, Roger L. Clark, Kimberly L. Clark, Lisa Marsh, Alfred W. O'Daire III, Greg Marsh, Mary K. Frooman and husband, Steve and Elizabeth A. O'Daire; eight great-grandchildren; sister, June O'Daire Heller and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Chaplain David Cromer officiating. Burial will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Corrottoman Baptist Church, 48 Ottoman Ferry Road, Lancaster, Virginia 22503. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 21 to June 22, 2019