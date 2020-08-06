1/1
ALFREDO ORLANDO SMITH
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
On July 25, 2020 at Bonview Rehabilitation and Healthcare after suffering a severe stroke and cardiac arrest, the Lord called one of HIS children, Mr. Alfredo Orlando Smith, home. Alfredo was a resident of Richmond, VA, and native of Panama. He was born on August 19, 1951 and would have been 69 years on his upcoming birthday.

Alfredo was the eldest of five siblings and was preceded in death by his father, Donald M. Smith and mother, Bernell A. Smith, and sister, Pamela Smith all of Panama.

In 1976, Alfredo enlisted in the U.S. Army where he toured and served for twelve years. After, Alfredo worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Virginia and Rhode Island for many years before retiring in Providence. Upon retirement in 2014, he moved back to Virginia to be closer to his family in 2016.

Alfredo was a sports fan and a loyal fan of the New England Patriots and the former Washington Redskins. He loved music, food, laughter, and people.

He is survived by his wife, Isa Smith; daughters, Judith Smith, Stephanie Smith, and Angelique Smith. His memory will also live on through his five grandchildren, Amika Natal, Adaja Lundy, Desiree Kilgore, Janayia Trapp, and Uri Robertson; two great grandchildren, Layloni Williams and Kaylona Taylor; three brothers, Mario Smith (Doris) of Georgia, David Smith (Leticia, Jabari and Pamela) of Georgia, and Donald Smith of Panama. Alfredo also leaves a host of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends.

A special thank you goes out to the doctors and nurses at McGuire Medical Center, Vibra Hospital in Richmond VA, and Chippenham Medical Center for the exemplary care and communication they have provided.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Rest In Peace Alfredo. My condolences to the family. May The Lord surround you with His love in this difficult time.❤
Lydia Thom Bamijoko
Friend
August 3, 2020
I would like to offer my deepest and most sincere condolences
Edward corinealdi
Military
August 3, 2020
I knew mr smith for most of his live to me he wos a friend and a brother he will realy miss.
Cecilio Thomas
Friend
August 3, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Alfredo is my cousin and I remember with fondness the years we grew up together.
Edna Jackson
Family
August 2, 2020
We will never forget you cousin.
Wanda (Mely) Noville
Family
August 2, 2020
Rest in peace my fallen Comrade
Arthur l Cainion Sr
August 1, 2020
He has gone, however we will cherish his memory. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. “We are so sorry for your loss.”
Evelina and Ricky Smith
Military
August 1, 2020
Sleep in Peace / my sincere condolences to the Smith Family
Yvonne Parker-McDonald
Acquaintance
August 1, 2020
My condolences to his wife and family from the Blake and Maxwell family rest in heavenly peace my cousin Alfredo yo will be miss.
Hortensia Maxwell Blake
Family
August 1, 2020
To my cousins, the Smith family, may God grant you peace and comfort in this time of loss. Judy, Stephanie and Angelique... God's healing grace be with you. ❤
Cecilia Smith Carey
Family
July 31, 2020
My heartfelt condolences.
Rev Dr Patricia P Pace
July 30, 2020
Since meeting Mr. Smith when Angie and I became friends back in middle school, he was a very nice man. He and my dad became friends. He lived a full life and he loved Angie, Judy, and Stephanie very much. My prayers and thoughts are with the family. Stay strong and uplifted. Love you all.

Krystle Hughes
Acquaintance
July 29, 2020
Our condolences from Rico and Berto Kelly from 19th street, Rio ABAJO. We grew up together. God Keep him. He was a good man. He never was a problem to anyone in 19th Street or New York.
Ricardo and Alberto Kelly
Friend
July 28, 2020
Cuz you will greatly missed, keeping my memories of our childhood always rest easy your earthly labor is done
S.I.P.
Lydia M Smith
Family
