On July 25, 2020 at Bonview Rehabilitation and Healthcare after suffering a severe stroke and cardiac arrest, the Lord called one of HIS children, Mr. Alfredo Orlando Smith, home. Alfredo was a resident of Richmond, VA, and native of Panama. He was born on August 19, 1951 and would have been 69 years on his upcoming birthday.
Alfredo was the eldest of five siblings and was preceded in death by his father, Donald M. Smith and mother, Bernell A. Smith, and sister, Pamela Smith all of Panama.
In 1976, Alfredo enlisted in the U.S. Army where he toured and served for twelve years. After, Alfredo worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Virginia and Rhode Island for many years before retiring in Providence. Upon retirement in 2014, he moved back to Virginia to be closer to his family in 2016.
Alfredo was a sports fan and a loyal fan of the New England Patriots and the former Washington Redskins. He loved music, food, laughter, and people.
He is survived by his wife, Isa Smith; daughters, Judith Smith, Stephanie Smith, and Angelique Smith. His memory will also live on through his five grandchildren, Amika Natal, Adaja Lundy, Desiree Kilgore, Janayia Trapp, and Uri Robertson; two great grandchildren, Layloni Williams and Kaylona Taylor; three brothers, Mario Smith (Doris) of Georgia, David Smith (Leticia, Jabari and Pamela) of Georgia, and Donald Smith of Panama. Alfredo also leaves a host of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends.
A special thank you goes out to the doctors and nurses at McGuire Medical Center, Vibra Hospital in Richmond VA, and Chippenham Medical Center for the exemplary care and communication they have provided.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.