1/1
ALICE A "ANNETTE" BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Alice A. "Annette" Brown, age 61, of Chesterfield, VA, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in South Chesterfield, VA. She was born on November 7, 1959 in Charlottesville, VA. She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Smith and Alice Marie Brown.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lolita E. Smith; grandfather, Sandy Winfree; and grandmother, Bessie Ann Winfree.

Alice was survived by her adoptive mother, Laura Burke; two brothers, James Brown of Charlottesville, VA and Robert L. Smith, Jr. (Mary) of Suffolk, VA. Alice additionally is survived by her aunts, Louise Simpson, Mary Simpson and Edith Green; uncle, Walter Winfree; special friends, Cathy Strong and family, Deborah Banks and Jackie Porter; close to her heart, the entire Shellman Family, Department of Juvenile Justice Family, the Connective Family, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Alice was a former resident of the Children's Home of Virginia Baptist, Inc. She graduated from Matoaka High School and later attended Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA.

Alice was a faithful employee and was a cherished individual to many. She worked 35 years as an instructor at Penn Foster Program Facility, Yvonne B. Miller High School, Department of Juvenile Justice at Bon Air Correctional Facility. She was a member of Emmanuel Worship Center in Petersburg, VA.

Alice loved fishing, shopping and helping at-risk youth at local group homes. She will be truly missed.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Joseph P. Green, eulogist.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 at the funeral establishment.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved