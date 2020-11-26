Ms. Alice A. "Annette" Brown, age 61, of Chesterfield, VA, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in South Chesterfield, VA. She was born on November 7, 1959 in Charlottesville, VA. She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Smith and Alice Marie Brown.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lolita E. Smith; grandfather, Sandy Winfree; and grandmother, Bessie Ann Winfree.
Alice was survived by her adoptive mother, Laura Burke; two brothers, James Brown of Charlottesville, VA and Robert L. Smith, Jr. (Mary) of Suffolk, VA. Alice additionally is survived by her aunts, Louise Simpson, Mary Simpson and Edith Green; uncle, Walter Winfree; special friends, Cathy Strong and family, Deborah Banks and Jackie Porter; close to her heart, the entire Shellman Family, Department of Juvenile Justice Family, the Connective Family, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Alice was a former resident of the Children's Home of Virginia Baptist, Inc. She graduated from Matoaka High School and later attended Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA.
Alice was a faithful employee and was a cherished individual to many. She worked 35 years as an instructor at Penn Foster Program Facility, Yvonne B. Miller High School, Department of Juvenile Justice at Bon Air Correctional Facility. She was a member of Emmanuel Worship Center in Petersburg, VA.
Alice loved fishing, shopping and helping at-risk youth at local group homes. She will be truly missed.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Joseph P. Green, eulogist.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.