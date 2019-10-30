Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peace Bland Funeral Home - Waverly
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA 23890
(804) 834-2219
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
10686 Ivor Rd
Ivor, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE BROWN Obituary
Mrs. Alice Marie Brown, 81, of Wakefield, VA, transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home while at the Waverly Health Care & Rehabilitation Center on Monday, October 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Brown will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 10686 Ivor Rd, Ivor, Va, Pastor Dionte Futrell, Pastor; Bishop Darren Gay, eulogizing.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Ave., Waverly, VA, James I. Gay, manager.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -