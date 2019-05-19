|
Alice Myrick Tucker, 82, of Prince George, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Macon Myrick and Lane "Peck" Myrick. Alice is survived by her husband Thomas Linwood Tucker; two sons, Linwood Allen Tucker and Ronald Tucker; niece, Linda Myrick Rush; nephew, Ed Myrick and cousin, Mary Helen Hight. Alice was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Prince George. She loved gardening, sewing and reading. She will be missed very much by her loving family. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. To 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, with the Rev. C. Wayne Henry officiating. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charity Baptist Church, 4716 Ruffin Road, Prince George, VA 23875, in Alice's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 19 to May 20, 2019