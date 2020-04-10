|
|
Mrs. Alice Mae Pettaway Gholston of Spring Grove, VA, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence. Alice was born on November 29, 1940, to the late William Pettaway, Sr., and Annie B. Short Pettaway of Surry, VA.
Alice was baptized at an early age at Lebanon Baptist Church in Disputanta, VA. She served at Lebanon faithfully, until her health declined, to include serving as a Deaconess and a member of the Hospitality Committee. Alice enjoyed various hobbies such as: fishing, cooking, canning, and gardening. Alice enjoyed canning meats, vegetables, fruits and preserves. Alice could cook anything and make it taste delicious, especially her famous homemade hot buttered rolls and an assortment of desserts. Alice was extremely giving and hospitable to anyone who was blessed to know her. She was also overly caring and protective of her children and grandchildren, and would not allow anyone to say anything bad about any of them. Alice also enjoyed a good laugh, especially when her son, Wayne would do impersonations.
Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Leroy Gholston; daughter, Carolyn Louise Pettaway; son, Deacon Antione Edward Gholston, Sr.; brothers, David Harris and Clarence Pettaway; sisters, Aretha Mae Smith , Bernice Charity, Endia Jones, Annie Mae Gilchrist, and Coetlee Easter.
Alice leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Clyde J. Gholston of Surry, VA, Wayne D. Gholston Sr. (Linda) of Spring Grove, VA, Laneil D. Gholston, Sr. of Spring Grove, VA, Anthony L. Gholston Sr. (Tia) of Chesapeake, VA; and one loving and faithful daughter, Lenora V. Gholston of Spring Grove, VA; one brother, William Pettaway Jr. of Hopewell, VA; two sisters, Emma Hargraves of Spring Grove VA, and Mary Evans of Disputanta, VA; an adopted son, Dwight King of Chesterfield, VA. She also leaves to honor and cherish her memory twenty-three grandchildren, two of which she raised as her own, Maurice J. Pettaway Sr. and Latoya Alicia Harris; twenty-four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Hester Jones was a loving and devoted friend to Alice for decades and Marlena Pulley served Alice as a loving caretaker until her earthly departure.
Private graveside service will be held 12 noon, Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery, 13800 Lebanon Rd., Disputanta, VA 23842; Rev. Dr. James Barnes, Pastor, and Rev. Edward L. Fox, eulogist.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA 23860.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 10, 2020