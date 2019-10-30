|
Mrs. Alice Marie Brown, 81, of Wakefield, VA, transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home while at the Waverly Health Care & Rehabilitation Center on Monday, October 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Brown will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 10686 Ivor Rd, Ivor Va., Pastor Dionte Futrell, Pastor; Bishop Darren Gay, eulogizing.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Ave, Waverly, VA. James I. Gay, manager.
Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 30, 2019