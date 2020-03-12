|
|
rs. Alice Maude Stewart entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Health Care Center. Mrs. Stewart was born on March 8, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Willie Lee Williams, Sr. and Rev. Estella Williams.
She was devoted to her husband of 60 years, the late Major Houston Stewart--her beloved "M.H.," known as "Papa H" to his kids and grandchildren and "Boss Man" to all else. She also was devoted to her family and community, and was a gifted crafter in knitting and crochet. Mrs. Stewart was a long-time member of the Evening Star Baptist Church in Edgewater, AL. After moving to Virginia, she became a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Mrs. Stewart thoroughly enjoyed life. Even as her health declined, she delighted in life's pleasures. Her dedicated and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Joseph and Dorothy Nash, grandchildren, Erica and Joseph, and cousin Lyshenna Johnson always smiled about the mischievous twinkle in her eyes after hearing or telling a joke or receiving a gift. She loved having a good time, whether reveling in her 90th birthday celebration or enjoying bingo (she always won!) and other social activities at the Colonial Heights Health Care Center.
Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her husband, Major Houston Stewart; parents, Willie Lee Williams, Sr. and Rev. Estella Williams; and siblings, Adilene Williams, Lillie Mae McKenney, Willie Lee Williams, Jr., and James Williams.
She leaves to cherish her memory the family she dearly loved, including her daughters, Dorothy Nash (Joseph) of Ettrick and Stella Ervin (Victor) of Birmingham, AL; her aunt, Frances Haynes of Atlanta, GA; her grandchildren,Erica Nash-Thomas (Will) of Bowie, MD; Joseph L.W. Nash (Stephanie) of Manassas, VA; Byron Hicks (Ashley) of Aurora, CO, and Brian Hicks of Birmingham, AL; great-grandchildren, Devereaux, Raven, Joseph Kermit and Leigh Nash and Abbey, Aubree and Avree Hicks; great-great-granddaughter Aria Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; among them, nephew Tommy Lee Long of Birmingham, AL; great-nephew Jonathan Long of Valdosta, GA; devoted cousins Lyshenna and Billy Johnson of Prince George, VA; Rev. Dr. Rayalter Powell of Petersburg; and Reginald Branch of Chesterfield.
Finally, the family would like to acknowledge all acts of kindness shown to our mother, grandmother and aunt over the years. We especially thank the staff of the Colonial Heights Health Care Center for their professionalism and care, and members of the Tabernacle Baptist Church family, especially the Visitation Ministry, for their caring support.
Service will be held 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Bruce Williams, eulogist and Rev. Dr. Rayalter Powell, officiating. The interment will be held in Elmwood Cemetery, Birmingham, AL.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020