Mrs. Alice Seward Booker, 91, 1935 Walton Street (formerly of 16 S. Jones Street), Petersburg, VA, made her grand and glorious entry in to Heaven on Thursday, July 2019, in the comfort of her home.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William J. "Buck" Booker; sons, Ronnie Harris, Neal Seward and Joey Booker; great granddaughter, Taneka Green; mother, Ethel Harris; twin sister, Margret Harris; sister, Annie Goode.
Alice was a loving and caring mom, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and neighbor. Alice passion was housekeeping for a number of years. Her love for cats was also her passion.
Left here on earth to cherish her memory: two daughters whom she loved dearly, Tammy Tucker (Joseph) and Minnie Barcliff (Herbert); twelve grandchildren, very devoted-Sonya Jones, William Booker, Tina Booker, Kendrick Booker, Sr., Shelia Cuffe-Threatt (Terrell), Courtney Barcliff, Neal White (Lavonnie), Allison Booker, Dewarren Coleman, Devon McLaughlin, Sr., Beyonka McKey and Charles McKey; great grandchildren, De'Andra Jones, Rayshaun Meade, Shenekka Williams, RaShaad Jones, Chavon Jones, NeZiyah White, James Booker, Devon McLaughlin, Jr., Elijah Edmonds, Devonna McLaughlin ("Princess" affectionately called by her great grandmother), Aaron Meade, Larry Weaver, Amari Barcliff, Kendrick Booker, Jr., Zena Meade and Tresyhan Meade; great-great grandchildren, Kamarion Jones, Keith Tucker, Jr., Jordan Byrd, Avah Jones, Ta'Siah Green and Ja'Leyah Green; long-time friends, Third Baptist Church family, Mary Jones, Diane Goode, Maggie Simms, Sidney Bradby, Shirley, Shirlean, and Pamela White, William Walker, James Barcliff, Alexis Tabb and James Richardson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Special thank you to Dr. Beverly Spencer and the staff of At Home Care Hospice.
Service Mrs. Alice Seward Booker will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 2:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 1935 Walton Street, Petersburg, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 9 to July 10, 2019