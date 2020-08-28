To the family of Alice V. Pettiford Surley,



I pray that God fills your hearts with His love, peace, and joy. May the Lord bless you and keep you together with your family in this time of sorrow.



"Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised; and His greatness is unsearchable."

Psalm 145:3



In Christ Jesus Name!

Herbert "Sonny" Gilliam, Jr. and family

Friend