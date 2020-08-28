Mrs. Alice Virginia Pettiford Surley, 98 years old, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her residence, 16500 Exter Mill Road, Chesterfield, VA. Mother Surley went by many aliases including Maun, Grandma Great, Alice the Great, Big Alice, The Candy Lady, and Queen.
Mrs. Surley was born to the late Isabell Coleman Pettiford and Samuel Pettiford on July 27, 1922, in Chesterfield. She attended Chesterfield County Public Schools. Moreover, she was baptized at an early age at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chesterfield. She later joined Union Branch Baptist Church in Chesterfield, where she chaired the Hospitality and Missionary Ministries, and served on the Pastor's Aide Ministry for numerous years until her health declined. She was also the Mother of the Church at the time of her death.
She retired from Honeywell in Chesterfield, after almost twenty years of service. Outside of work and church, she enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, dancing, catalog shopping, passing out candy at church, sharing recipes with family and friends, and gardening. She also loved sharing stories about the rich history of the community. Furthermore, her photograph is displayed in the Black History Museum of Chesterfield County.
Mother Surley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Irvin McKinley Surley; mother and father-in-law, Mehetta K. Surley and Irvin W. Surley; sisters, Kate P. Goode, Jennie P. Billings, and Shirley P. Dodson; one brother, William H. Pettiford; sisters-in-law, Marion S. Banks, Edith S. Brickell, Rebecca S. Branch, Clara S. Surley, and Rosa L. Surley; and brothers-in-law, Dewey Watkins, Adolphus Graves, Herbert Dodson, Ernest L. Surley, Benjamin H. Surley, Cornelius Trent, John Brickell and Melvin Branch.
She loved being with family and friends and leaves to cherish her memory: three daughters, Alice S. Whitlow (Kermit), Cynthia S. Goodwyn (J. Boisseau), and Eleanor S. Hill (Robert) all of Chesterfield; seven sons, Bernard (Joyce), Irvin (Margaret), Samuel (Rose), Benjamin, and Warren all of Chesterfield, Herbert (Gloria) of Petersburg, and Wayne (Francine) of Richmond; grandchildren, Pamela, Konrad (Booby), Yolanda, Chandera, Sasha, Nakia, Bernard Jr., Nicholas, Lynette, Rodnee, Eric, Nerry, Antonio, Kori, Travis, LaToya, Brittni, Aloni, Bianca, DeShay, Fernando, Deontay, and Damari; two sisters, Leola P. Jones, and Viola P. Graves; one sister-in-law, Bernice Trent; one brother-in-law Theodore Billings; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Gregory M. Howard, eulogist. The interment to follow at Union Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.