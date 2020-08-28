1/1
ALICE VIRGINIA PETTIFORD SURLEY
1922 - 2020
Mrs. Alice Virginia Pettiford Surley, 98 years old, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her residence, 16500 Exter Mill Road, Chesterfield, VA. Mother Surley went by many aliases including Maun, Grandma Great, Alice the Great, Big Alice, The Candy Lady, and Queen.

Mrs. Surley was born to the late Isabell Coleman Pettiford and Samuel Pettiford on July 27, 1922, in Chesterfield. She attended Chesterfield County Public Schools. Moreover, she was baptized at an early age at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chesterfield. She later joined Union Branch Baptist Church in Chesterfield, where she chaired the Hospitality and Missionary Ministries, and served on the Pastor's Aide Ministry for numerous years until her health declined. She was also the Mother of the Church at the time of her death.

She retired from Honeywell in Chesterfield, after almost twenty years of service. Outside of work and church, she enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, dancing, catalog shopping, passing out candy at church, sharing recipes with family and friends, and gardening. She also loved sharing stories about the rich history of the community. Furthermore, her photograph is displayed in the Black History Museum of Chesterfield County.

Mother Surley was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Irvin McKinley Surley; mother and father-in-law, Mehetta K. Surley and Irvin W. Surley; sisters, Kate P. Goode, Jennie P. Billings, and Shirley P. Dodson; one brother, William H. Pettiford; sisters-in-law, Marion S. Banks, Edith S. Brickell, Rebecca S. Branch, Clara S. Surley, and Rosa L. Surley; and brothers-in-law, Dewey Watkins, Adolphus Graves, Herbert Dodson, Ernest L. Surley, Benjamin H. Surley, Cornelius Trent, John Brickell and Melvin Branch.

She loved being with family and friends and leaves to cherish her memory: three daughters, Alice S. Whitlow (Kermit), Cynthia S. Goodwyn (J. Boisseau), and Eleanor S. Hill (Robert) all of Chesterfield; seven sons, Bernard (Joyce), Irvin (Margaret), Samuel (Rose), Benjamin, and Warren all of Chesterfield, Herbert (Gloria) of Petersburg, and Wayne (Francine) of Richmond; grandchildren, Pamela, Konrad (Booby), Yolanda, Chandera, Sasha, Nakia, Bernard Jr., Nicholas, Lynette, Rodnee, Eric, Nerry, Antonio, Kori, Travis, LaToya, Brittni, Aloni, Bianca, DeShay, Fernando, Deontay, and Damari; two sisters, Leola P. Jones, and Viola P. Graves; one sister-in-law, Bernice Trent; one brother-in-law Theodore Billings; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Gregory M. Howard, eulogist. The interment to follow at Union Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Glenda and Mark Crocker
Family
August 27, 2020
Praying for your strength during this time of earthly loss. May you cherish beautiful memories and she will live on in your hearts.
Prayerfully,
Keisha Barnes (UBBC)
August 27, 2020
To the family of Alice V. Pettiford Surley,

I pray that God fills your hearts with His love, peace, and joy. May the Lord bless you and keep you together with your family in this time of sorrow.

"Great is the Lord, and greatly to be praised; and His greatness is unsearchable."
Psalm 145:3

In Christ Jesus Name!
Herbert "Sonny" Gilliam, Jr. and family
Friend
August 27, 2020
Sending condolences and prayers to the family. Heaven has truly gained an Angel. May God continue to bless you.
James Haskins and Family
Family
August 27, 2020
Remembering her wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace!
Chanda Cooper
August 27, 2020
Yolanda Hawes and family, I was sadden to hear of the loss of your grandmother. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Benita Reaves
Friend
August 27, 2020
Condolences to the family in the passing of your loved one. Mother Surley was a kind and sweet lady and will be missed greatly. My prayers are with the family.
Gail Goode
Friend
August 26, 2020
My condolences to you and your family, Alice.❤
Marsha Webster-Johnson
August 26, 2020
My pray are with the family. God bless each one of you. Beautiful flower of god.
Mozelle Jones
Friend
August 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brenda Lee
Friend
August 24, 2020
Brenda Harris
Family
August 24, 2020
My condolences to the family. I love you aunt Alice.
Theodore Jones
Family
August 24, 2020

The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. Psalm 23:1
We express our sincere condolences to the family of Mrs. Alice V Surley. Sis Surley served many years with the Hospitality Ministry of Union Branch Baptist Church and worked closely with the Trustees . May our Lord bless and comfort her family during this time of grief.
Union Branch Baptist Church Trustees
Family
