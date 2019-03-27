|
|
Alice Wynn Spain, 91, a lifelong resident of Petersburg and widow of John Albert Spain, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Rogers and Annie Alma Rogers Wynn; and all of her siblings, Thomas Wynn (Elva), Jeanette W. Young (Bill), Jean Brintley, Edna Hartman (Richard "Smiley"), Betty W. Hicks (Bright), and Frank Wynn. Alice worked at Bulifant Insurance for over 40 years and was a member of Washington Street United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two nieces who were devoted to her care, Pam Stanford and Deborah Walker, as well as several other nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Helen Wynn; dear friends, Mary Jones and Betty Coleman, and her special friends at Lafayette House, Colonial Heights Health Care Center, and Catholic Charities.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019