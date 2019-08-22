Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
ALMA CAIRNS ANDERSON


1934 - 2019
ALMA CAIRNS ANDERSON Obituary
Alma "Dee Dee" Cairns Anderson, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday August 19, 2019. Born in Dinwiddie County on January 8, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Cairns and Emma Westmoreland Cairns. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Melvin Lee "Dikey" Anderson, Sr. She is the last of her siblings, her older brothers: David Cairns, Dick Cairns, James Cairns, Clarence Cairns, Howard Cairns, and Emmett Cairns, as well as her older sisters, Martha Phillips, and Lois Heath, all passed away before her. She attended Matoaca United Methodist Church. She was employed by Nicols Department Store and Safeway Grocery from which she retired. She enjoyed music, travel, golf and being with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children, Anita M. Anderson, Melvin L. Anderson, Jr. and his wife, Debora, and Dr. Danny R. Anderson, Sr. and his wife, Catherine. Her beloved grandchildren include Melvin L. "Matt" Anderson, III and his wife Jamie, Melissa Bristow and her husband Joey, Gregory Anderson and his wife, Lisa, Amanda N. Johnson, Danny R. Anderson, Jr. and Cailynn V. Anderson. Her great grandchildren are Tyler Anderson, Lily Anderson, Emory Anderson, Samuel Delicate, Sophia Delicate and William Delicate. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, with Pastor Richard S. Gordon officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday night, August 23, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Matoaca United Methodist Church, 6301 River Road, South Chesterfield, VA 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
