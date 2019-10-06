|
Alma Erthalee Andrews, 91, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Born in Clendenin, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Howard Chester Naylor and Elizabeth Hannah McLaughlin Naylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gordon B. Andrews, Jr.; baby daughter, Sandra Andrews; son, Dana Andrews; daughter, Debra Andrews; and 11 siblings.
Alma enjoyed drinking her coffee, playing bingo, fishing, and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. She especially enjoyed all of the children at Lakeview Elementary where she was employed for many years. Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, James Andrews, G. Michael Andrews, Timothy Andrews (Sue), Robert Andrews, and Barbara Andrews; grandchildren, Tiffany Andrews, Nick Orgeron, Eric Andrews, and Scott Arnett (Amy); great-grandchildren, Mandy Arnett, Ashley Arnett, DJ Arnett and Maddy Andrews; great-great-granddaughter, Giada Womack; and sister, Kay.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019