|
|
Alma quietly left us to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, June 2, 2019. She was an only child born to the late mother, Viola Grayson and father, Alexander Grayson.
Alma was born in Washington, DC. Her mother died during childbirth. She was raised by her great aunt, Lillian Davis. She was educated in the Petersburg School System, graduating from Peabody High School Class of 1960. She continued her education at St. John University and Chase Business School, both in New York City.
She worked for several banks in the area, ending her career at SunTrust Bank after 42 years of service. She met and married Thurman N. Clarke, and to this union, she was blessed with two daughters, Elanda and Lillie. After years of marriage, they peaceful departed their union. She later met and deeply fell in love with SGM (Ret.) Walter E. DeRamus, where they blended their family: Walter Jr. (deceased), Stanley, Jeffery (deceased) and the baby, Courtney. Through God's Grace, Mercy and Love, they shared their lives for 19 years.
Alma found God's Grace at an early age and was baptized at Metropolitan Baptist Church by the late Rev. Kaiser. Alma was always very active in her church. She joined Good Shepard Baptist church in 1980 where she served, singing in the Mass Choir, and was a former member of the Great Gates Gospel Singers. She also served on Finance Ministry.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 5 to June 6, 2019