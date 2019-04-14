|
|
Mrs. Alma T. Long, 99, affectionately known as "Catherine," of 250 Flank Road, Petersburg, VA, (formerly of the Lafayette House), was called home to glory on Tuesday night, April 9, 2019, at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center, Petersburg, VA.
Mrs. Long was born to the late Gracie Saunders. She was reared by her uncle and aunt, Rev. Abe and Katie Richardson in Prince George County; she adored them both, but she loved being around her "papa," as she called him.
She was a member of First Baptist Church on Harrison Street in Petersburg, VA. Mrs. Long was a graduate of Peabody High School Class of 1940. She worked many years at the dress shops (Diana Shop, etc.) on Sycamore Street dressing the mannequins. She was a woman who loved to dress and could dress. Mrs. Long retired from Central State Hospital as supervisor in housekeeping.
Even though she had no children of her own, she took to her cousin's children, the late Mable R. Myrick. She would help dress the girls with back to school clothes and they greatly appreciated all that she did for them. Catherine was the life of the party and will be missed.
She leaves to forever cherish her memories a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thanks to the Battlefield Park Nursing Home for providing excellent care to her for the last 16 years.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, with Rev. Herbert Holly II as the eulogist. Interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911. Watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019