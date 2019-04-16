Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
ALMA LONG
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
ALMA T. LONG

ALMA T. LONG Obituary
Service for Mrs. Alma T. Long, affectionately known as "Catherine", will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 10:30 a.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 16, 2019
