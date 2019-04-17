|
|
Almeady G. Askew, 80, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Askew. Mrs. Askew was retired from Bank of America after many years of dedicated service. She is survived by her beloved pets, Sunshine and Miss Kitty; and many loving and devoted friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hopewell Humane Society, P.O. Box 562, Hopewell, VA 23860. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019