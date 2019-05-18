|
|
Deacon Alton Pride of Baltimore, MD (formerly of Dinwiddie, VA) entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2019, at Northwest Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Alton is the son of the late Deacon Charlie and Deaconess Ollie Pride, and twin brother of the late Alvin Pride.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. May 21, 2019, at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Gwynns Falls Parkway, Baltimore, MD. March Funeral Home West, 4300 Wabash Ave, Baltimore MD 21215 is in charge of the service.
For further information contact his sister, Clarissa Pride Hayes @ 804-733- 4782.
Notice courtesy of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 18, 2019