The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Ararat Baptist Church
Gwynns Falls Parkway
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALTON PRIDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALTON PRIDE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALTON PRIDE Obituary
Deacon Alton Pride of Baltimore, MD (formerly of Dinwiddie, VA) entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2019, at Northwest Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Alton is the son of the late Deacon Charlie and Deaconess Ollie Pride, and twin brother of the late Alvin Pride.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. May 21, 2019, at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Gwynns Falls Parkway, Baltimore, MD. March Funeral Home West, 4300 Wabash Ave, Baltimore MD 21215 is in charge of the service.
For further information contact his sister, Clarissa Pride Hayes @ 804-733- 4782.
Notice courtesy of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now