"In his heart a man plans his course, But the Lord determines his steps." Proverbs 16:9
Deacon Alvenzie Candies, Jr., better known as "Al" surrendered his spirit to Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 10, 1932, in Atlanta, Georgia, and was the last living of thirteen siblings. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Alvenzie Candies, Sr. and Alice Dunn Candies.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Deaconess Gloria Jean; three sons, Alvin and Bernard Candies of Atlanta, GA, and Michael Candies of Reston, VA; two daughters, Jennifer Winfrey of Atlanta, GA, and Michelle Candies of Landover, MD. Several nieces to include: Mary, Brenda and Coretta Candies of Atlanta, GA; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Allen of Atlanta, GA, Ruth Bell and Alice Pierce of Newport News, VA, Deborah Randall of North Carolina and Earlene Wilson (Larry) of Hampton, VA; brother-in-law, Carlton Kearse (Patsy); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, numerous friends and neighbors.
In May, 1953, Al enlisted in the U.S. Army and was Honorably Discharged after 26 years of service. During his time in service, U.S. Army tours included: Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he was baptized at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma; his overseas duties took him to Baumholder, Germany, Korea, and he served in Vietnam in 1968-1969 during the war in which he received the Bronze Star Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; later he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. After returning stateside to Fort Myers, VA, he graduated from Northern Virginia Community College with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Hotel, Motel and Restaurant Management. Soon after, he and his family received orders for Fort Wainwright, Fairbanks, Alaska, where they would stay for 4 years.
Being a lover of the game of golf, Al became one of the champion golf players on Fort Wainwright being presented with many trophies. However, in later years, he gave up the game of golf and enjoyed watching Tiger Woods on television as he played and won tournaments. He also enjoyed watching the old westerns such as "Gunsmoke" and "The Rifleman".
In 1979, upon his retirement from the military with the rank of MSG (E-8) the family settled in Petersburg, VA. Al entered the civilian work force at Kenner Army Clinic, Fort Lee, VA. During this time, he also attended St. Leo's University at Fort Lee and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources. He retired from Kenner after 10 years of service. Later on, he was employed at the Crater Agency on Aging in Petersburg as a transportation delivery person making sure that meals were carried to those that were shut-in and transporting persons to appointments.
Because he felt that he needed to have a closer walk with God, and grow closer to the one who had kept him safe during all of his travels, Al and his family united with Union Branch Baptist Church in Prince George County, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr. He became very active with the Sunday School Ministry, appointed to the Trustee Board, and earlier he served as Head Usher on the Senior Usher board. Additionally, his bass voice was also heard in the Men's Chorus.
On Sunday, March 7, 2004, Brother Candies was ordained a Deacon of the Union Branch Baptist Church, Prince George. He had spiritual leaders to guide him on his journey as a Deacon to include: Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., Rev. Deborah Willis, Rev. Marcus Allen, and Rev. Dr. Archie German.
Deacon Candies was loved by his wife, family, church and a thank you to all those" Berkeley Manor" greeters who encouraged him as he walked two miles every single day. To God be the glory!
A private service and graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Viewing for Deacon Candies will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020