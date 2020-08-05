God's will has been done when he discharged his weary soldier from his last tour of duty. Mr. Alvin Earl Short, affectionately known as "Slickey", 68, completed the last chapter of his earthly life on Monday, August 3, 2020 after a period of declining health. Slickey was born on July 4, 1952 to the late Regina E. Hanks in McKenney, VA.
Slickey attended public school in Petersburg, VA. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Harvest International Full Gospel Baptist Church. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and fought in the Vietnam War. Slickey was a jack of all trades with employment at Southside Virginia Training Center, Brenco, Orkin, Precon, Golden Corral, and Virginia State University as a painter.
Slickey was embraced with small family ties but very close knit. He was often referred to as the life of the party and firecracker. He was extremely smart and had an extensive vocabulary. He's well-known for the following phrases: "mappy tappy, perhaps, behavior modification, and don't play with me chy"! When meeting people, he always left a lasting impression. Those that knew him loved him, and likewise. Slickey touched the hearts of many, whether young or old. He was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all. Slickey endured much during his illness but he remained strong and courageous during his battle. He will truly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Regina E. Hanks; grandparents, Willie Albert Short and Ellery L. Maclin; brothers, Clarence Short and Wayne Hanks; aunt, Romance Short Byrd; uncles, Edward and Leroy Short and Eddie Hanks; niece, Cherita Short; nephews, Randall Brown and David Briggs; and cousin, Christine Short McCombs.
Slickey leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memory: his forever wife, Yvonne Short (The Nicholas Family); a loving and devoted daughter, VaShonda Short; granddaughter, I'yana Cary; two loving brothers, Rayfel Hanks (Gloria) and David Batts; foster siblings, Tony and Terry Dabney, and Vilma Short; aunts, Bessie Mae Hanks, Yvonne Hines (James), and Elizabeth Hanks; uncles, Spencer Hanks (Ruth) and Charles Hanks; devoted brother-in-law, Charles Nicholas, Sr.; nieces and nephews, Latonya Chestnut, Christine Wiggins, and Sandrell Short; Yolanda Walker and Dewayne, Lamero, and Rayfell Bell; Nicole and Shimeka Brown, Dontae Taylor, Kiasha Mitchell, and Jamonte Hanks; Chevron and Daichelle Anderson, David Batts, Jr., and Destaney Starke-McNeil; loving cousins, Romance and Roniesha McCombs; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; devoted friends and family to include: The Edmonds Family, The Ruffin Family, The Hudgens Family, Charles Gholson, Charles Humphrey, Kevin Thorpe, Donald Waters, and Jimmy Mack; forever homeboy, Stanley Cary; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Southside Regional Medical Center, Encompass Rehabilitation Center, and Colonial Heights Health & Rehab Center.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Chief Apostle Mary P. Bonner, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 1131 Hinton Street, Petersburg, VA or by calling (804) 324-0759.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.