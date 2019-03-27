|
Mr. Alvin Eugene Jenkins affectionately known as, "Dr. Feelgood," departed this earth on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1948, in Prince George County, Virginia. He was raised by his late mother, Beatrice Jenkins-Pritt and uncle, Melvin Jenkins was very instrumental in his life.
He received his education in the Public Schools of Hopewell. After attending school, he served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant. He later moved to New York City where he worked at Win Records for 20 years. He met and married Minnie B. Jenkins and was blessed with 44 years of marriage from that union they had two daughters, Altrice and Beatrice Jenkins.
He was an avid Ham radio user who went by the call sign of KA2EGV. Alvin was a free-spirited person who would do anything for the ones he loved. He loved the art of DJing, movies and working with electronics. Anyone who knew Al knew he was a MacGyver who could fix anything he put his mind to it.
He retired from Honeywell in 2013 and took up his new hobby RVing which he did until his health declined. He loved going up South to visit his wife, daughters, grandchildren and nieces which he did until he got too sick to travel.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Melvin Jenkins.
Surviving are his wife, Minnie Jenkins and daughters, Altrice and Beatrice Jenkins of Georgia; grandsons, Terrence Peters, Warren Gallimore, Tevin Jenkins, Kevin Jenkins, Kalonjee Gallimore, Dantrell Lawrence; granddaughters, T'keyah Peters, Harmony Gallimore, Kli'trice Norman, On-Asia Peters, Faith Peters, Destiny Lawrence of Georgia; aunt, Edna Jenkins of Hopewell, VA; nephew, Chris Jenkins of Hopewell VA; extended family the Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
